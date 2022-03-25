Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $358.98. 1,451,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,155,008. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.20 and a 200-day moving average of $371.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

