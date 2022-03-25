Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.2% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 27,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.35. The company had a trading volume of 57,511,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,564,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $309.67 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.