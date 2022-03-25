Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG) Trading 0.8% Higher

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.98 and last traded at $86.98. 67,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 152,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.25.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63.
