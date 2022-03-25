Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PowerFleet (PWFL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL):

3/16/2022 – PowerFleet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

3/10/2022 – PowerFleet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – PowerFleet had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00.

3/10/2022 – PowerFleet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00.

Shares of PWFL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 3,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

In other news, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 31,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Brodsky bought 18,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,745 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 181,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 119.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 531,386 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 81.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 902,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 403,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 22.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 159,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

