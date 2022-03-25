Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 25th (BSQR, CALA, ENZ, FMBI, MBT, MCG, MNDY, MNR, MTEM, NABL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 25th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get BSQUARE Co alerts:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

N-able (NYSE:NABL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.