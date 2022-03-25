Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Anaplan (PLAN)

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2022 – Anaplan had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Anaplan was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/22/2022 – Anaplan was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

3/22/2022 – Anaplan had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Anaplan had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Anaplan had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/21/2022 – Anaplan had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/12/2022 – Anaplan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/4/2022 – Anaplan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Anaplan had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Anaplan had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Anaplan is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Anaplan is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $64.78 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93.

Get Anaplan Inc alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $525,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.