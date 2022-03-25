Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,422,000 after purchasing an additional 747,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,821,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 160.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,692 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,834. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.