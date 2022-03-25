IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) vs. Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Head-To-Head Analysis

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IPG Photonics and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 4.09 $278.42 million $5.16 21.88 Kopin $45.67 million 5.15 -$13.73 million ($0.15) -17.00

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 19.06% 10.10% 8.84% Kopin -30.07% -25.73% -17.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IPG Photonics and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 2 3 3 0 2.13 Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00

IPG Photonics presently has a consensus price target of $184.71, suggesting a potential upside of 63.61%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Kopin.

Risk and Volatility

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Kopin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

About Kopin (Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

