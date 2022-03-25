IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of IQVIA worth $59,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 28.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in IQVIA by 22.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,580,000 after purchasing an additional 287,855 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $224.62 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $184.30 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.93. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

