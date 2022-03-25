Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

IRDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,387. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

