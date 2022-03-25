Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) & LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Head to Head Analysis

Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Irish Residential Properties REIT and LXP Industrial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.97%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Irish Residential Properties REIT and LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LXP Industrial Trust $344.00 million 12.92 $382.65 million $1.32 11.90

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Irish Residential Properties REIT and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A LXP Industrial Trust 111.24% 18.96% 10.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT (Get Rating)

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (ÂIÂRESÂ registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IÂRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN). Through its arrangements with CAPREIT, IÂRES's operational strategy is to deliver superior customer service, enhance tenant retention, and deliver quality homes by leveraging CAPREIT's hands-on experience, and proven operating philosophies. IÂRES was listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (now Euronext Dublin) in April 2014.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

