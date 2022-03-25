iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,156,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94,525 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1,829.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 56,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.81. 47,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,177. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

