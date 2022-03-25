iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in March

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

