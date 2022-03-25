iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of EMXF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.77.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.