iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EMXF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.77.

