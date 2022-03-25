iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.25% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,556. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $50.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19.

