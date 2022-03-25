iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lifted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $23,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.79. 2,785,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,001. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $101.64 and a 52-week high of $108.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

