iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Down 94.5% in March

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the February 28th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 847,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter.

EWZS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. 170,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

