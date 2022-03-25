iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 507,908 shares.The stock last traded at $49.20 and had previously closed at $49.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.