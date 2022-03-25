iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,705. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $216.77 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.68 and its 200 day moving average is $251.91.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.