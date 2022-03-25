iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Raised by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.39. 2,533,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,529. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

