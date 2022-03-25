iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $104.43

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $104.43 and last traded at $104.46, with a volume of 8836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUB. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 715.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

