iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is OLD National Bancorp IN’s 7th Largest Position

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000.

IVV stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $454.64. 6,909,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873,486. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.76 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

