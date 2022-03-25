iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.05 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.84.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

