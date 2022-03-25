ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.03. ITT reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $78,345,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 684.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

