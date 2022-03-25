Iyo Bank Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,000. Intel comprises about 1.6% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.