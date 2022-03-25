Iyo Bank Ltd. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $217.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.42.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

