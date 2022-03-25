Iyo Bank Ltd. Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,000. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4,284.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $280.70 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $701.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.