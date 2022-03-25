Iyo Bank Ltd. Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,000. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4,284.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $280.70 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $701.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
