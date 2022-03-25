J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

JBHT stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.05. 4,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.49. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

