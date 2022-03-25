J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JDW. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.82) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,050 ($13.82).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

JDW stock traded up GBX 8.55 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 799.55 ($10.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,943. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 712.50 ($9.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.59). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 856.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 930.06.

In other news, insider Ben Whitley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 906 ($11.93), for a total transaction of £9,060 ($11,927.33).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile (Get Rating)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.