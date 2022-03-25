J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBRY. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.02) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 287 ($3.78).

LON:SBRY traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 260.30 ($3.43). 606,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 273.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 282.80. The firm has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 233.60 ($3.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 342 ($4.50).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

