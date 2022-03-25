J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 68,181 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

VXF traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $165.70. 200,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,209. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $150.13 and a one year high of $200.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

