J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.9% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.74. 85,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,416. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.82 and its 200 day moving average is $164.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.34 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

