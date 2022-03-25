J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $20.36 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,360,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.83. 946,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,976. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.82 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.