J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 351,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.88% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PCEF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.53. 4,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

