J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 245,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,561,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,820. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.