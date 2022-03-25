J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 85,950 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,644,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after buying an additional 304,732 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,497,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,861,000 after acquiring an additional 146,560 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.74. The stock had a trading volume of 134,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.