J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $8.47 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,685. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $344.80 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

