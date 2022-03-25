Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Down 87.9% in March

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JCYGY stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; retails used cars under the Republic Auto brand; distributes BYD electric forklifts; manufactures and distributes automotive components, as well as provides automotive rental, fleet management, and after-sales services; and offers motor vehicles and motorcycles consumer financing, heavy equipment financing, banking, and general and life insurance services.

