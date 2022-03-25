Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Down 87.9% in March

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of JCYGY stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $36.27.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile (Get Rating)
