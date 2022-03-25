Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.52. 718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,653. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

