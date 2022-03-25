Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:JWSM) Short Interest Update

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JWSM stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,073. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

