JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 628.57 ($8.28).

LON JD traded down GBX 3.95 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 147.65 ($1.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,688,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 121.20 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The company has a market capitalization of £7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.32.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.80), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($28,041,074.25).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

