JOE (JOE) Market Cap Achieves $184.94 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $184.94 million and $11.64 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045917 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 694.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.22 or 0.01064908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.84 or 0.06988232 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,230.26 or 0.99744321 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 193,881,474 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

