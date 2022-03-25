Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.02. 154,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,178,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

