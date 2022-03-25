Jonathan H. Cohen Buys 8,653 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,390.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.10. 71 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $203.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.22.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
