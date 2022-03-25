Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,429 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.72, for a total transaction of $3,071,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $268.66. The stock had a trading volume of 98,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.52.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Morningstar by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Morningstar by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

