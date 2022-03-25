Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) PT Raised to C$6.75

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:JRNGF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 381,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Journey Energy has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

About Journey Energy (Get Rating)

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

