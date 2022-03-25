Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Trading Up 10.5%

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.32 and last traded at C$6.32. Approximately 534,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 524,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JOY shares. Stifel Firstegy cut Journey Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Journey Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$321.76 million and a PE ratio of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.68.

In other Journey Energy news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$27,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$480,548.60.

Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

