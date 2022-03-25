JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Target Price to GBX 5,300

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,540 ($72.93) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.53) to GBX 4,550 ($59.90) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,288.00.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 14,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

