JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $499.66

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499.66 ($6.58) and traded as low as GBX 494.50 ($6.51). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 499 ($6.57), with a volume of 179,129 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 499.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 515.73. The company has a market cap of £795.72 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company has a current ratio of 107.92, a quick ratio of 107.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.
About JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC)
