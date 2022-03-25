JulSwap Price Reaches $0.0176 on Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00046072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 563.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.46 or 0.00874648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.74 or 0.07006323 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,223.19 or 1.00086439 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars.

